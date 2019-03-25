Mzbel To Release Song After Mahama 2020 Elections Victory

Mzbel, a staunch supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the party’s flagbearer John Mahama, disclosed that for now, her only focus is family and nothing else.

“You should expect my new song in 2020 when Mahama comes back to power. For now, I am only trying to be a mother and concentrate on my new studio…”

Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, who has been in the music industry for the past 15 years has a good relationship with Mr Mahama.

—Adomonline.com