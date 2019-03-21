Kwaw Kese Reacts To Tinny's Comments Of Being A 'Wack' Rapper

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has reacted to Tinny for listing him among the top three wack rappers in Ghana.

According to Kwaw Kese, Tinny was paid GHC 300 to insult him and also, Tinny wants to use him to trend.

In a series of tweets about the news that Tinny labelled him a wack rapper, Kwaw Kese hit back at Tinny over the comment.

Kwaw Kese, in one of the tweets, posted a screenshot of a message Tinny sent him and jabbed him for using him to trend.

The rapper described Tinny's comments as unfortunate and revealed that he suspects Tinny wants to use him to become popular.

In a related tweet, Kwaw Kese revealed that Tinny had messaged him to apologize for his 'whack rapper' comment.

In the tweet, Kwaw Kese posted a screen shot of the apology message that Tinny sent about the issue.

Kwaw Kese disclosed that he was angry at Tinny but considering his apology, he has forgiven him.

It seems the feud that got heated up between Kwaw Kese and Tinny has gone down since Kwaw Kese claimed to have forgiven Tinny.

Tinny had earlier disclosed that Kwaw Kese, D-Black and Patapaa are the worst rappers in the Ghana music industry.

He noted that even though he used to listen to music from Kwaw Kese, he no more does so because the Swedru-Agona rapper is whack.