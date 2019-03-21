Nigeria’s teen actress, Regina Daniels has bought a new house for her mum as a way of showing appreciation. The actress who started acting at the age of 4 in Nigerian movies, has grown to be very popular and beautiful as well.
Regina who has over 3.2 million Instagram followers shared the photos of the new house on her page.
Regina Daniels Gifts Brand New House To Mom
View full post below;