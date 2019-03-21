Modern Ghana logo

Mar 21, 2019

Regina Daniels Gifts Brand New House To Mom

Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Nigeria’s teen actress, Regina Daniels has bought a new house for her mum as a way of showing appreciation. The actress who started acting at the age of 4 in Nigerian movies, has grown to be very popular and beautiful as well.

Regina who has over 3.2 million Instagram followers shared the photos of the new house on her page.

View full post below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
