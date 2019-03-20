Shatta Wale To Open 2019 3Music Awards

It will be unprecedented – he will emerge in the shadows of himself and starring at a teeming crowd of nearly 10,000 fans.

The colour-changing spotlight will be turned on to reveal a swanky-looking Dancehall superstar.

Curtains will be drawn as lights go up and Shatta Wale will take a gallant walk across the stage as stunning visual effects and eye-catching projections display behind him.

This is the 2019 3Music Awards grand finale – and this will be Shatta Wale opening his first major concert – and throwing down a gauntlet to every other artist on the bill.

The 2nd annual 3Music Awards comes off on Saturday, March 30, in spectacular fashion with over 15 top-of-the-line performances expected to go down as organizers have announced the best movers and shakers of the music industry as headline acts for this year’s ceremony.

On the night, over one-hundred nominees will be seated in anticipation of picking up any of 26 silver-plated 3Music Awards ’19 plaques presented by A-list showbiz celebrities.

The grand awards event will precede a pre-event gala where fans, music icons and showbiz celebrities will gather for an intimate cocktail ceremony with live interviews and fashion display.

All the glitz and glam experience of 3Music Awards ’19 will be live at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair – Accra on March 30, 2019.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com