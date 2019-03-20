I Don't See Anything Wrong Playing My Song In Churches —Stonebwoy

Few days ago, members of Rev. Obofour’s church were seeing jamming to Stonebwoy’s ‘Kpoo K3k3’ song and this has attracted the attention of the Dancehall musician. Some people condemned the church for playing that song in the House of God as it’s deemed as ‘worldly’ song.

Stonebwoy in reaction to the comments made by those who saw the actions of the church wrong has stated that he doesn’t see anything wrong with his song being played in the church.

According to the BhimNation President, non-religious songs can also be played at church. He added that Ghanaians must not use this as an opportunity to express hate towards Rev. Obofour’s church.

“Please let’s leave the churches alone, let’s not try to use this opportunity to express hate or ignorance towards the church, people or Christians or people who have certain believe and are open-minded.

“The body of Christ is not actually the temple of Christ sitting down there, the temple of God is the body that you have, " he stressed.

