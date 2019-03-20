I Do Music To Entertain My Fans Not For Awards--Sista Afia

Ghanaian-born British Indie rockstar, Sista Afia has reacted to questions from people as to why she was not nominated in the 2019 VGMAs, considering that she had a hit song last year, titled ‘Slay Queen’

Sista Afia in an Instagram post has stated that she’s unfazed by the snub by the VGMA board and has told her fans not to worry because she’s doing the music for them and not awards.

She also added that she’s a winner in life and does not need any award before she knows that.

View full post below;