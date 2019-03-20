Ghana Tourism Authority To Host National Tourism Awards On Friday

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will host this year's edition of the National Tourism Awards ceremony on Friday, March 22 at the Event Haven, Ghana Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The awards ceremony is being organised to reward stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the development of the tourism industry in Ghana.

This year's event, under the theme 'Celebrating Our Heritage' will be graced by a number of personalities, ministers of states, as well as stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The National Tourism Awards was instituted by the Ghana Tourism Authority in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector.

It is one of the flagship events of the GTA and it sets the tone for high standards in service delivery among practitioners in the tourism sector.

A total of 29 awards, including honorary awards 27, will be presented to individuals and organisations who have made immense contributions to the growth and development of Ghana’s tourism industry.

There will be live musical performances from some selected artistes to entertain patrons at the event.

