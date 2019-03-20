Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 20, 2019

Ghana Tourism Authority To Host National Tourism Awards On Friday

Staff Writer
 Akwasi Agyemang, Chairman, GTA
 Akwasi Agyemang, Chairman, GTA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will host this year's edition of the National Tourism Awards ceremony on Friday, March 22 at the Event Haven, Ghana Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The awards ceremony is being organised to reward stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the development of the tourism industry in Ghana.

This year's event, under the theme 'Celebrating Our Heritage' will be graced by a number of personalities, ministers of states, as well as stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The National Tourism Awards was instituted by the Ghana Tourism Authority in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector.

It is one of the flagship events of the GTA and it sets the tone for high standards in service delivery among practitioners in the tourism sector.

A total of 29 awards, including honorary awards 27, will be presented to individuals and organisations who have made immense contributions to the growth and development of Ghana’s tourism industry.

There will be live musical performances from some selected artistes to entertain patrons at the event.

Source: Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line