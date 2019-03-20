Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Celebrity | Mar 20, 2019

I Want To Be An Inspiration To The Youth —Afia Schwarzenegger

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
I Want To Be An Inspiration To The Youth —Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial TV personality and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger has detailed how her ‘Leave to Live’ Foundation was formed.

According to her, she was contacted by some foreign nationals in the USA concerning the acid attack on her by her ex-husband.

“During all the hullabaloo about my nudity on social media, God used that to bless me. A week after the video went viral, I was contacted by some Domestic Violence Association from America.

"They were a group of medical doctors who came together to form an organisation that supports domestic violence victims and also to empower women.

"Initially, they thought I had been affected by the acid attack but thanks to God nothing happened to me. They later encouraged me to put up a domestic violence foundation to empower women through my lifestyle and make women understand that marriage is not a yardstick of success. Through the support from my foreign partners, Leave to Live Foundation was built and we have been able to impact a lot of women”, Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed.

Watch video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line