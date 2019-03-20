Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Movie News

Kobina Sam Represents Burial Of Kojo Cast At Luxor African Film Festival

By Hassan Nankwe
Kobina Sam Represents Burial Of Kojo Cast At Luxor African Film Festival

Kobina Amissah-Sam, Known popularly as Kobina Sam joined Blitz Bazawule, the director for Multiple-award winning movie ‘The Burial Of Kojo’ and the co-producer, Kwaku Obenfo Boateng to represent the cast at the Luxor Film Festival in Egypt.

The ‘Burial Of Kojo’ actor who played the role of ‘Kwabena’ in the 2017 film was present at the 8th Luxor African Film Festival being held in Egypt between 15th to 21st March 2019.

The movie was selected as the opening film at the 2019 edition of arguably the biggest Film Festival in Africa.

Kobina Sam has featured in several award-winning movies including ‘Sidechic Gang’ and ‘Beast Of No Nation”. He is also the ambassador of Let’s Do It Ghana, a non-governmental organization championing sanitation in Ghana.

The Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) is a yearly film event held in the heart of Egypt to create an open-theatre for dissecting and showcasing African movies to a larger audience and film consumers while honouring deserving films. Some previous Ghanaian movies selected in the Luxor African Films Festival include Priscilla Anany’s Children Of The Mountain and Peter Sedufia’a Keteke.

See photos from the event below:

320201922227 l5gsj7u3i1 img20190318wa0120

320201922227 8cs2wjivup img20190318wa0119

320201922231 qulxoba442 img20190318wa0122

320201922307 ptkwn0y442 img20190318wa0121

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
Movie News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr Joins Cast For 'Away Bus'
Kobina Ansah Hints of New Play; The Boy Called A Girl
The Film, "P" Over "D"
‘Nollywood Meets Hollywood’ Producer of One Night in Vegas
TOP STORIES

GHC66.8 Million Released To Boost FREE SHS

1 hour ago

Police Appeal To Konkomba And The Chokosi Leadership To Call...

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line