Kobina Sam Represents Burial Of Kojo Cast At Luxor African Film Festival

Kobina Amissah-Sam, Known popularly as Kobina Sam joined Blitz Bazawule, the director for Multiple-award winning movie ‘The Burial Of Kojo’ and the co-producer, Kwaku Obenfo Boateng to represent the cast at the Luxor Film Festival in Egypt.

The ‘Burial Of Kojo’ actor who played the role of ‘Kwabena’ in the 2017 film was present at the 8th Luxor African Film Festival being held in Egypt between 15th to 21st March 2019.

The movie was selected as the opening film at the 2019 edition of arguably the biggest Film Festival in Africa.

Kobina Sam has featured in several award-winning movies including ‘Sidechic Gang’ and ‘Beast Of No Nation”. He is also the ambassador of Let’s Do It Ghana, a non-governmental organization championing sanitation in Ghana.

The Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF) is a yearly film event held in the heart of Egypt to create an open-theatre for dissecting and showcasing African movies to a larger audience and film consumers while honouring deserving films. Some previous Ghanaian movies selected in the Luxor African Films Festival include Priscilla Anany’s Children Of The Mountain and Peter Sedufia’a Keteke.

See photos from the event below: