Don't Become Puppets In The Hands Of Politicians —Reggie Rockstone Advises Youth

Hip Life grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has urged the youth not to become puppets in the hands of politicians.

According to him, the youth should put their energies to good use than resort to criminal activities that will ultimately ruin their lives.

There is a growing concern over the continue use of youth by politicians to instigate political violence in the name of party vigilante.

Reggie Rockstone who is a member of the VVIP music group in an interview on 'Di Wo Lane Mu' show on Kasapa FM admonished the youth to make life better for themselves by working hard towards building a good future.

He said politicians only seek their own interest first.

“The youth who follow politicians and allow themselves to be used for criminal activities should rethink and rather put their energies to good use. The politicians have their children schooling abroad when there’s any disturbance in the country. The youth must think of themselves and think constructively about the welfare of Ghana. So if you’re a youth and being used by a politician think twice, " he stated.