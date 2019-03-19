Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | Celebrity

Until Mahama Returns To Power, No Music--Mzbel

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Until Mahama Returns To Power, No Music--Mzbel

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, is a Ghanaian Hiplife artist and one of the most popular singers in Accra, Ghana.

Known for her controversial traits Mzbel has always played controversial music and followed it up with controversial comments that are sure to get her fans talking.

Mzbel in an interview with Ameyaw TV has said that she won’t be releasing any new song until the former president, John Dramani Mahama returns to power.

Mzbel who has not been active with her music for some time added in the interview that, she’s currently focused on being a mother and setting up a TV production studio.

‘At the moment I’m trying to be a mother and concentrate on my new studio, I have a studio, a production studio so this year no music’ she concluded.

Watch the interview below:

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kwame Borga Apologizes To Delay Over Verbal Attack
Celebrities Should Share Their Past — Sunsum
I Didn't Sleep With Nana Ama McBrown's Husband—Benedicta Gafah
Female Celebrities Enjoy More Privileges In The Film Industry - Ekow Smith - Asante
TOP STORIES

Damages Following UEW Student Violence Estimated To Cost 250...

4 hours ago

Chereponi Clashes: 2 Dead; 6 Guns Retrieved

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line