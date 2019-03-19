We Want To Assist Celebrities To Own Properties— Point Property CEO

The CEO of Point Property Management, Anna Agyekum-Wilson has emphasized the need for showbiz personalities to start investing into properties at every level of their careers.

Speaking at the launch of her company at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, she said the company which is originally based in the UK has opened its doors to also help celebrities in Ghana achieve their dreams in the property industry.

According to her, the company is also ready to assist others to own properties in the UK.

“I think it's important for celebrities to have investments not just in Ghana but also in the UK… So we can talk to them how to invest because we have private client services that we search properties for working individuals,” she told NEWS-ONE recently.

Ann and her sister, Victoria Agyekum, launched On Point Property Management Limited in UK in 2015. It is a 360° company which combines, property sourcing (UK & Ghana), bespoke personalised tours to Ghana and Ghana property and lifestyle expo, which takes place annually in London and Atlanta, Georgia USA.

The company has been operating in Ghana since 2017, but it was officially launched in Accra last week.

The launch was a night of business collaboration and networking for personalities in Accra's richly diverse property development sector.

There were live endorsements from Ms. Anna Owusu-Sekyere, mortgage manager at Stanbic Bank, real estate strategic consultant Mr. Alexander Boadi, CEO at Sunseekers Tours, Mr. Kwame Ansong, Mr. Richard Boateng, CEO at ABM Attorneys at Law in Ghana, and Mr. Samuel Amegayibor, the executive secretary at Ghana Real Estate (GREDA).

The night was hosted by award-winning actress, TV presenter and producer, Ama K Abebrese, with special guests, including Mr. Akwasi Ababio (CEO, Diaspora Affairs Office), Mr. Akwasi Agyemang (CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority) and TV star Cecilia Anno-Barnieh coming out to support.

Many property development companies like Gold Key, Devtraco Limited, Saka Homes, Lakeside, Beaufort Properties, Green Park Properties, Whitewall Properties, Herfta Properties, The Greens, Imperial Homes, Waylead and JL Properties were also in attendance.

—Daily Guide