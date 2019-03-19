Kwame Borga Apologizes To Delay Over Verbal Attack

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay was verbally assaulted recently by Kumawood actor Kwame Borga. .

According to Kwame Borga, the television personality disrespected him greatly all because he expressed an interest to be on her popular “Delay” celebrity talk show.

He was upset when Delay told him emphatically that she won’t interview him because their encounter will make him (Kwame Borga) popular in Ghana afterwards. However, after thinking thoroughly about how he handled his issue with Delay, Kwame Borga has rendered an unqualified apology to the popular television personality.

Kwame Borga in an interview with Kwaku Manu, stated that his actions against Delay was born out of anger and it’s something he regrets greatly. To him, he should have thought twice but that’s one of the fallible aspect of human life and he has learnt his lessons.

Watch Kwame Borga begging Delay for forgiveness in the interview below;