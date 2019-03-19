Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
56 minutes ago | General News

Petrah Tattooed Medikal's Name On Her Chest

By George Annor Ansah
Ghana Female Recording artiste, Petrah has gotten herself a tattoo of Ghanaian Rapper Medikal's name on her chest.

In recent photos circulating online, shows Petrah with a bold tattoo on her chest with the inscription 'Medikal'. To what this tattoo really means, the Manner Records first lady is yet to confirm.

Petrah recently released her debut single for the year 2019 'Tiaso' which is receiving major airplay across various platforms.

