1 hour ago | New Release Mr. Hayford drops his much awaited banger dubbed '3beyeyie' By Hassan Nankwe Sing Sense Media signed Artist "Mr. Hayford" finally bring to us an inspiration and motivational song tagged '3bey3yie' composed in an Akan dialect which literally means "It Shall Be Well".This masterpiece is to motivate the youth to keep on working hard and they will one day Crack their Nut.Keep enjoying and don't forget to share. Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent Mr. Hayford3b3y3yie
Mr. Hayford drops his much awaited banger dubbed '3beyeyie'
Sing Sense Media signed Artist "Mr. Hayford" finally bring to us an inspiration and motivational song tagged '3bey3yie' composed in an Akan dialect which literally means "It Shall Be Well".
This masterpiece is to motivate the youth to keep on working hard and they will one day Crack their Nut.
Keep enjoying and don't forget to share.