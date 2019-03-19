Modern Ghana logo

Mr. Hayford drops his much awaited banger dubbed '3beyeyie'

By Hassan Nankwe
Sing Sense Media signed Artist "Mr. Hayford" finally bring to us an inspiration and motivational song tagged '3bey3yie' composed in an Akan dialect which literally means "It Shall Be Well".

This masterpiece is to motivate the youth to keep on working hard and they will one day Crack their Nut.

