Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Coming Events

Freeman Matilda Makafui To Represent Ghana In Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Freeman Matilda Makafui To Represent Ghana In Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019

Freeman Matilda Makafui, a teacher trainee and a student of Akatsi College of Education is Ghana’s representative for Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019.

Tilly as she is affectionately called is very talented, eloquent and above all hardworking. She has contested in four major beauty pageants and has emerged winner in all.

She won Miss Mawuko 2013, Face of Akatsico (Akatsi college of Education) 2017, Face of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, Volta (TTAG-Volta) 2018 and quite recently, Face of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) National 2018.

Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019 is scheduled to take place in August 2019. She has the country of her birth rallying behind her.

She is currently preparing to hit the big stage in no time to bring home the juicy prize.

318201940700_otkvn0y442_b5801c08618643ae933fb53481a90e95.jpeg

318201940702_h40o2s6eey_49daf14ecd73408c8a5c0246dd20e611.jpeg

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Coming Events
Powered By Modern Ghana
Eat, Drink And Promote Kenkey To The World – Attractive Mustapha
Jaghafest Postponed To April 13th
Trigmatic Takes ‘My Life Concert’ To Kumasi
2019 Francophonie Festival
TOP STORIES

Charles Bissue Cooperates As CID Interogates Galamsey Fraud

5 hours ago

Massive Protest Hits Shaanxi Mining Over Death Of 61 Miners

12 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line