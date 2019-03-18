Freeman Matilda Makafui To Represent Ghana In Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019

Freeman Matilda Makafui, a teacher trainee and a student of Akatsi College of Education is Ghana’s representative for Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019.

Tilly as she is affectionately called is very talented, eloquent and above all hardworking. She has contested in four major beauty pageants and has emerged winner in all.

She won Miss Mawuko 2013, Face of Akatsico (Akatsi college of Education) 2017, Face of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, Volta (TTAG-Volta) 2018 and quite recently, Face of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) National 2018.

Miss Africa Beauty Queen 2019 is scheduled to take place in August 2019. She has the country of her birth rallying behind her.

She is currently preparing to hit the big stage in no time to bring home the juicy prize.