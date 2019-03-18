Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
48 minutes ago | Celebrity

Fella Makafui Gifts Her Mother A New KIA Optima

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Fella Makafui's mother is the now the proud owner of a new KIA Optima car.

The car, bought by Fella Makafui, was officially presented to the mother at an event to mark the first anniversary of the opening of Fella's wine and liquor shop.

According to reports, the gift is a ‘thank you token’ to appreciate her mother's support throughout her life.

In one of the videos from the presentation, Fella was seen sitting in the white car as mother stood by the car with the papers in her hand.

Fella's mother thanked her daughter and prayed for her after which she also sat in the car to have a feel of it.

In another video, Fella and her mother were seen showing their dance skills just beside the newly-presented car.

Watch video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Trigmatic Escapes Accident Unhurt
Davido Escapes Plane Crash
Kalybos Gets New 'Babe'
Marijuana Should Be Legalized — Samini
TOP STORIES

Massive Protest Hits Shaanxi Mining Over Death Of 61 Miners

5 hours ago

Parliament Should Consider Journalist Protection Act

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line