I Have Been Single For 2 Years; My Focus Is On My Music Career—Yaa  Sika

Rising afrobeat singer Alice Acheampong, Hofam Entertainment first signee artiste known widely in showbiz name as Yaa Sika has confirmed yesterday on Live FM the young wild and free show with Tia Alidu that she has been single for two years now and had never had any encounter with a man.

Her reason is that most of the men who come on her way are mostly stingy and don’t spend on women and most importantly she had always been the sponsor in most of the relationships she has experienced

She explains I decided to stay single and rather focus on my music career than to spend time on a date.

Yaa Sika who is currently trending on social media with a debut hit single track ‘Not For Free ‘ has promised to release the official music video of her the song Not For Free and says Ghanaians will have more convincing visuals of what actually inspired her to title her song ‘ Not For Free’