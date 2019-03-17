Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
51 minutes ago

I Paid £2,000 Pounds To Bleach My Skin— Ellen Mensah

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Fast-rising Ghanaian actress, Ellen Mensah, says she had to take an injection which cost about 2000 pounds to bleach her skin in order to grab rich white men.

According to her, most of the Ghanaian is jobless and poor.

She also added that because they are jobless they like wasting ladies time.

The budding actress further revealed that she is now into white men only.

Ellen stressed that, it is not all white who qualify but very rich ones because poor men can’t approach her.

She made this known when she appeared on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

