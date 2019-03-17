Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
1 hour ago

Kalybos Gets New 'Babe'

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Comic Actor Richard Kwaku Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, seems to have changed his preference on luxurious cars.

It will be recalled somewhere last year, where the comic actor stated that he would be a ‘big fool’ to buy another car in addition to the Toyota Camry he was using at the time.

Kalybos seems to have changed his mind as he acquired for himself a brand new Dodge Charger car.

According to reports, a brand new 2018 Dodge Charger costs about $28,000, which is equivalent to GH 157,000 cedis.

Watch the video of Kalybos cruising in the new ride below:

