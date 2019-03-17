Michael Jackson's Daughter Rubbishes Claim of Attempted Suicide
By Modern Ghana
Paris Jackson
Paris was 11 when her father died in 2009 at the age of 50. However, a source close to the aspiring actress said she had an incident which required medical treatment and that she was resting at home, denying reports of a suicide attempt.
TMZ linked her stay in hospital to the release of the documentary, which aired in two parts on Channel 4 in early March.
—Sky News