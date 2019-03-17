Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Showbiz Blogger, GhKwaku Introduces YouTube Talkshow “On The Spot”

By Modern Ghana
Showbiz blogger and CEO of ghkwaku.com, Isaac Aidoo popularly known as Gh Kwaku, is set to roll out a celebrity talk show christened, “On the Spot”.

The Youtube talk show is aimed at serving patrons with the juiciest news bits about top personalities, top event coverage, first hand breaking news gist “on the spot”.

The Digital Communications Director for media giants, Zylofon media has revealed that his talk show is exceptional, from the others because he seeks to capture these top personalities on the spur of the moment.

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeHjShgmd4i3jlboifopC7w

