FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
9 minutes ago | Rumors & Gossips

Shatta Wale Happy About Showboy’s Arrest

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Shatta Wale has expressed his joy over the arrest of Showboy. Showboy was rescently jailed 6 years in the US , for stabbing a man known as Junior some 2-3 years ago, when they had a heated argument in his apartment.

Although the news of him being jailed is sad for some people, it is not the same to Shatta Wale and in a reaction to the story on his Snapchat, stated that he wished he was even jailed for 1000 years.

View post below;

