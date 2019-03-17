Shatta Wale has expressed his joy over the arrest of Showboy. Showboy was rescently jailed 6 years in the US , for stabbing a man known as Junior some 2-3 years ago, when they had a heated argument in his apartment.
Although the news of him being jailed is sad for some people, it is not the same to Shatta Wale and in a reaction to the story on his Snapchat, stated that he wished he was even jailed for 1000 years.
Shatta Wale Happy About Showboy’s Arrest
