Lilwin Named eBet Ambassador

eBet, Ghana’s leading sports betting company, as part of its brand positioning requirement has unveiled popular Ghanaian actor, musician and television personality, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win as their brand ambassador.

eBet sealed a one-year mega deal with the Ghanaian star, as they look to reach greater heights in a very competitive gaming industry. Lil Win as part of the deal will spearhead the company’s commercial activities across the country.

Licensed under the Gaming Commission of Ghana, eBet is a leading gaming system provider that develops and markets a range of technology solutions for electronic gaming machines for clubs, pubs and hotels.