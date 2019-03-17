Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | Industry News

Lilwin Named eBet Ambassador

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Lilwin Named eBet Ambassador

eBet, Ghana’s leading sports betting company, as part of its brand positioning requirement has unveiled popular Ghanaian actor, musician and television personality, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win as their brand ambassador.

eBet sealed a one-year mega deal with the Ghanaian star, as they look to reach greater heights in a very competitive gaming industry. Lil Win as part of the deal will spearhead the company’s commercial activities across the country.

Licensed under the Gaming Commission of Ghana, eBet is a leading gaming system provider that develops and markets a range of technology solutions for electronic gaming machines for clubs, pubs and hotels.

316201973646 1h830o4bau lile

316201973647 k5frj7u2h1 lill

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Industry News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Praye Accuses Organizers Of 2019 VGMA Awards Of Bias
I Declined An Offer To Work With USAID — Kwame Adinkrah
Schools Must Improve On Extracurricular Activities For Students - Oscar Provencal
Nominations For VGMA Awards Is Out
TOP STORIES

Security Men Deployed To Chereponi After Man Was Shot Dead A...

5 hours ago

Mugabe Called Me A Pig--Owusu Bempah Explains Radio XYZ Raid

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line