I Will Do Whatever It Takes To Get My Money From Shatta Wale — Kwesi Ernest

Media Excel boss and former manager of Joyce Blessing, Kwesi Ernest, has vowed to use every means to retrieve all his money from Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale failed to show up at the ‘Bliss On The Hill’ concert held in December last year yet took the booty even before the event.

Kwasi Ernest Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show with host, DJ Advicer said, ‘’I give him two to three weeks, if he doesn’t pay my money I will use every means to take my money from Shatta Wale. I will not go to court because Ghana court does not work. We should do the right thing. I respect Shatta Wale and his management team but it is important that we make things right in this industry.”

The artiste manager also went on to say that artistes should protect investors who are ready to support the music industry.

‘’Let us protect the investors who invest in the industry. If you happen not to perform per the contract, you have to return their monies and it’s been over three months now and he – Shatta Wale- has still not returned my money, " he intimated.

Watch video below;