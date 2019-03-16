VGMAs @20: King Promise, Kuami Eugene Chase Artiste Of The Year

The full list of nominees for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been released by organizers of the event.

The category definition for the VGMA Artiste of the Year states that: “Artiste of the Year” is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity. The Artiste(s) must have released a lot single/album during the year under review

In 2018 Dancehall Queen, late Ebony made history when she won the prestigious “Artiste of the Year”.

She became the first female act to win the Artiste of the Year, since the inception of the awards in 1999

New acts in the 2019 VGMAs Artiste Of The Year category are King Promise and Kuami Eugene, and old faces Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle, and Stonebwoy.

All deserves the award as the definition for the award requests

Who wins this year's Artiste Of The Year? Will it be Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle or Stonebwoy.

---Celebritieskasa.com