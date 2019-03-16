2 hours ago | New Release Ohene Ntow Drops Visuals For His Official Video [Fatofom] By Hassan Nankwe Fast rising Ghanaian artist Ohene Ntow is out with an new video for his much anticipated song “Fatofom” which is one of the singles on his 'Born Prince Die King' album.Ohene Ntow has about 15 songs on his album and planning to drop videos for all the songs on album.Watch and subscribe to the channel Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent FatofomOhene Ntow
