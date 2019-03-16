Modern Ghana logo

By OdarteyGH
Fornication Is Far Better Than Masturbation – Efia Odo

Media personality, Efia Odo has expressed her opinion on forniacation and masturbation.

According to her, it is better to fornicate than to masturbate, although both are still the same act of sin.

Per Efia Odo, masturbation is self-inflicting and it’s equally as suicide and murder.

Do you agree with her on the issue of fornication and masturbation?

Below is what Efia Odo wrote on twitter;

“It’s actually more spiritual damaging when you masturbate than fornicate. Yes they’re both the same act of “sin” but one is more spiritually devouring (masturbation). That’s self inflicting. Same thing like suicide and murder. To actually want to kill yourself! Self inflictions”.

