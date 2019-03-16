Modern Ghana logo

27 minutes ago | Exclusive News

VGMA: Shatta Wale’s ‘My Level', 'Wish Me Well, Woara, 'CCTV' Nominated In High Life Category

By OdarteyGHNews
Organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse has started announcing nominees for the various categories of the award ceremony.

The 2019 music awards will come off in May 2019 and it will be the 20th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Having released the nomination for the Dancehall Song category, they have also made public the High Life Song of the year.

The songs nominated includes, 'My Level' by Shatta Wale, Wish Me Well by Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur’s Woara, KiDi’s Thunder.

Other songs on the list are, CCTV by King Promise, Kumi Guitar’s Betweener and Dada HafCo’s Yebewu Nti.

A lot of Ghanaians are worried about why Shatta Wale’s My level was nominated in this category, but checks from the board of the VGMA indicates that the song is a high life record and Ghanaians should accept that.

Do you agree with them? Drop your comments below

