2 hours ago | New Release [Video] Abna Drops Visuals For "Envy" By Hassan Nankwe Original Movement's baddest singer and Takoradi's best female singer Abna has finally released official video for current single "Envy". The video was shot and directed by Scratch. It portrays real life situation where someone can hate another fellow with no reason to the extent of burning the person's images. Check it out and subscribe to the channel Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent AbnaScratch portraysEnvy
[Video] Abna Drops Visuals For "Envy"
Original Movement's baddest singer and Takoradi's best female singer Abna has finally released official video for current single "Envy".
The video was shot and directed by Scratch. It portrays real life situation where someone can hate another fellow with no reason to the extent of burning the person's images.
Check it out and subscribe to the channel