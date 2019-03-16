Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | New Release

[Video] Abna Drops Visuals For "Envy"

By Hassan Nankwe
[Video] Abna Drops Visuals For

Original Movement's baddest singer and Takoradi's best female singer Abna has finally released official video for current single "Envy".

The video was shot and directed by Scratch. It portrays real life situation where someone can hate another fellow with no reason to the extent of burning the person's images.

Check it out and subscribe to the channel

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
New Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ohene Ntow Drops Visuals For His Official Video [Fatofom]
Yaa Sika Drops First Single 'Not For Free' Under Hofam Entertainment
Adolf Tagoe Announces Release Date For ‘Testimony’ Single And Visuals.
Shishi Features Fancy Gadam, Maccasio, Ataaka And Double Tee On New Song
TOP STORIES

Security Men Deployed To Chereponi After Man Was Shot Dead A...

2 hours ago

Mugabe Called Me A Pig--Owusu Bempah Explains Radio XYZ Raid

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line