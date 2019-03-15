2 hours ago | Industry News Nominations For VGMA Awards Is Out By Vanessa Bless Nordzi The full list of nominations for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is out and the biggest music award scheme in the country will be honoring musicians and other players. The categories however, are been announced gradually but the total list will be updated simultaneously. View full list of nominations below:Hiplife Song Of The YearAyekoo- Medikal ft King PromiseKpoo Keke- Stonebwoy ft Darko Vibes, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal & Kelvyn Boy Wiase Ye D3 – Quamina MP ft Kwesi ArthurEish- DopenationCan’t Let You Go- Sarkodie ft King PromiseBlow My Mind- Flowkingstone ft AkwaboahObiaa Woni Master – Yaa Pono ft StonebwoyBaby Girl- Strongman ft Kuami EugeneGospel Song Of The YearHosanna- KodaBobolebobo- Isaac Kwabena AningW’asua Me- Obaapa ChristyAgba Za- Bethel Revival ChoirMo Ne Yo- Diana HamiltonMy Everything – Joe MettleI Swerve – Joyce BlessingHighlife Song of the yearYebewu Nti -Dada HafcoWish Me Well- Kuami EugeneKidi- ThunderBetweener – Kumi GuitarWoara – Kwesi ArthurMy Level – Shatta WaleCCTV- King Promise ft Sarkodie, MugeezKilling Me Softly- Adina ft Kuami Eugene Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Nominations For VGMA Awards Is Out
The full list of nominations for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is out and the biggest music award scheme in the country will be honoring musicians and other players.
The categories however, are been announced gradually but the total list will be updated simultaneously.
View full list of nominations below:
Hiplife Song Of The Year
Ayekoo- Medikal ft King Promise
Kpoo Keke- Stonebwoy ft Darko Vibes, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal & Kelvyn Boy
Wiase Ye D3 – Quamina MP ft Kwesi Arthur
Eish- Dopenation
Can’t Let You Go- Sarkodie ft King Promise
Blow My Mind- Flowkingstone ft Akwaboah
Obiaa Woni Master – Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy
Baby Girl- Strongman ft Kuami Eugene
Gospel Song Of The Year
Hosanna- Koda
Bobolebobo- Isaac Kwabena Aning
W’asua Me- Obaapa Christy
Agba Za- Bethel Revival Choir
Mo Ne Yo- Diana Hamilton
My Everything – Joe Mettle
I Swerve – Joyce Blessing
Highlife Song of the year
Yebewu Nti -Dada Hafco
Wish Me Well- Kuami Eugene
Kidi- Thunder
Betweener – Kumi Guitar
Woara – Kwesi Arthur
My Level – Shatta Wale
CCTV- King Promise ft Sarkodie, Mugeez
Killing Me Softly- Adina ft Kuami Eugene