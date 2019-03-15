Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Industry News

Nominations For VGMA Awards Is Out

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Nominations For VGMA Awards Is Out

The full list of nominations for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is out and the biggest music award scheme in the country will be honoring musicians and other players.

The categories however, are been announced gradually but the total list will be updated simultaneously.

View full list of nominations below:

Hiplife Song Of The Year

Ayekoo- Medikal ft King Promise

Kpoo Keke- Stonebwoy ft Darko Vibes, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal & Kelvyn Boy

Wiase Ye D3 – Quamina MP ft Kwesi Arthur

Eish- Dopenation

Can’t Let You Go- Sarkodie ft King Promise

Blow My Mind- Flowkingstone ft Akwaboah

Obiaa Woni Master – Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy

Baby Girl- Strongman ft Kuami Eugene

Gospel Song Of The Year

Hosanna- Koda

Bobolebobo- Isaac Kwabena Aning

W’asua Me- Obaapa Christy

Agba Za- Bethel Revival Choir

Mo Ne Yo- Diana Hamilton

My Everything – Joe Mettle

I Swerve – Joyce Blessing

Highlife Song of the year

Yebewu Nti -Dada Hafco

Wish Me Well- Kuami Eugene

Kidi- Thunder

Betweener – Kumi Guitar

Woara – Kwesi Arthur

My Level – Shatta Wale

CCTV- King Promise ft Sarkodie, Mugeez

Killing Me Softly- Adina ft Kuami Eugene

