Banky Wellington Celebrates Wife For Appearing On Vogue Magazine

Musician Banky W has described his wife Adesua Etomi for being an incredible person after she appeared on one of the prestigious magazines, worldwide Vogue Magazine.

The compliments come after Adesua shared the cover of the prestigious Vogue Magazine with global superstars like Scarlett Johansson, Eiza Gonzalez, Doona Bae, Hera Hilmar and Vanessa Kirby.

The latest issue of Vogue, celebrates 14 superstar women from 14 countries.

Reacting to the news, Banky W posted the cover artwork on Instagram saying;

“Breaking news: My wife is on the cover of VOGUE MAGAZINE!!!!!!!!!! Susu you are such a star and an inspiration!!! I’m soooo PROUD of you and happy for you. You’re an incredible actor, and an even more incredible human being, and you deserve to shine so bright that the whole world has no choice but to see it.”

