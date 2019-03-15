Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | New Discovery

Afro-pop Singer Iona Enters Music Scene With Her Single 'Penetrate'

By Modern Ghana
Afro-pop Singer Iona Enters Music Scene With Her Single 'Penetrate'

The Afro-pop world has once again been blessed with one of the most promising emerging Ghanaian artists, 28-year-old Iona, known in private life as Abena Onuawonto Sam.

She is a midwife by profession and possesses a great passion for doing music.

Iona is also a native of Anomabo and Akropong.

Currently, under Wow Wolo Muvment, Iona has released her maiden single banger “Penetrate“.

315201925604_1j041p5cbw_whatsapp_image_20190315_at_13.23.09.jpeg

Song produced by the Classic Producer, Big Brain Beatz.

Watch out for her!!

You can follow her on all Social Media Pages @Iona Gh.

Enjoy!

Streaming and Download Links

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/penetrate-single/1453290617

https://www.amazon.com/Penetrate/dp/B07NTPFZW3

https://open.spotify.com/album/1CX6kUWJDf17NY6tCC8D3r

https://www.deezer.com/en/album/87679502

315201925604_0g830n4ayt_whatsapp_image_20190315_at_13.23.10.jpeg

New Discovery
