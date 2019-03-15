Afro-pop Singer Iona Enters Music Scene With Her Single 'Penetrate'

The Afro-pop world has once again been blessed with one of the most promising emerging Ghanaian artists, 28-year-old Iona, known in private life as Abena Onuawonto Sam.

She is a midwife by profession and possesses a great passion for doing music.

Iona is also a native of Anomabo and Akropong.

Currently, under Wow Wolo Muvment, Iona has released her maiden single banger “Penetrate“.

Song produced by the Classic Producer, Big Brain Beatz.

Watch out for her!!

You can follow her on all Social Media Pages @Iona Gh.

Enjoy!

Streaming and Download Links

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/penetrate-single/1453290617

https://www.amazon.com/Penetrate/dp/B07NTPFZW3

https://open.spotify.com/album/1CX6kUWJDf17NY6tCC8D3r

https://www.deezer.com/en/album/87679502