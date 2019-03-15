Is Former Deputy Gender Minister Rachel Appoh Back To Media?

A former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social protection Hon Rachel Appoh entertained and educated UTV viewers as she made a great comeback to the media by hosting the popular TV show named “Dawuro” on UTV.

With outstanding records in the media she did not fail with her vocal delivery and composure for several minutes of presentation.

The former legislator for Gomoa Central made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2001 as a stage performer at Kozikozi and Fiankra drama groups.

She was then given the opportunity by Charter house to be part of their event organizers in 2003-2004 after which she joined the Despite group from 2004 till date.

She then had to put her entertainment career on a pause after she made her break into politics in 2012 when she won the parliamentary seat for Gomoa Central on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, she was ousted from the seat by Hon. Naana Ayiah Quansah in the 2016 general elections making her serve just a term as a Member of Parliament.

Her come back to show business started in 2018 when she produced Ahenfie court, a local drama series which airs on UTV and she looks set to have a permanent stay in the industry having now upgraded to the rank of an executive producer at Despite group.

Now the question that lingers on the mind of most Ghanaians especially entertainment lovers is whether the former MP has decided to return to her first love, showbiz?