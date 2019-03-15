Showboy Jailed 6years In US For Stabbing Shatta Wale's Padi

Former AMG member Sam Safo popularly known on social media as Showboy has been jailed 6years at a US court yesterday March 14th, Ghbase.com has learned.

It would be recalled that sometime in 2017, he got into a fight with a guy known as Junior, who is also a very close friend of Shatta Wale and during the fight, he stabbed him in the stomach.

The matter was reported to the police and Showboy was charged and he’s been going to court for the past months only to be handed 6years jail term after a court ruling.

From what Ghbase.com knows, Showboy had an argument with the said man sometime ago, and he first attacked him in a car garage, so in revenge, he also stabbed him in self defense when he came to his apartment to cause trouble.

According to Showboy, Junior disrespected his boss, Criss Waddle by calling him broke and all sort of names, something that pissed him off and started the whole argument.

Showboy’s partner in crime, the stubborn and anonymous Snapchat girl has also confirmed the news of his jail term to this website.

A source in the USA who lives very close to Showboy has also confirmed the news to Ghbase.com.