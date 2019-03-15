Showboy To Serve 6 Years In Jail For Stabbing A Friend Of Shatta Wale

Former AMG member Sam Safo popularly known as Showboy has been jailed for 6 years at a US court yesterday March 14th according to reports.

It would be recalled that sometime in 2017, Showboy got into a fight with a guy known as Junior, who is also a very close friend of Shatta Wale and during the fight, the former stabbed the latter stabbed in the stomach.

The matter was reported to the police and Showboy was charged and he’s been going to court for the past months only to be jailed 6 years yesterday after a court ruling.

According to reports, Showboy had an argument with the said man some time ago, and he first attacked him in a car garage. Showboy claimed that Junior disrespected his boss, Criss Waddle by calling him broke and all sort of names, something that pissed him off and started the whole argument, which has now landed him jail time. A source in the USA who lives very close to Showboy has also confirmed the news.

Showboy’s last post on Snapchat was when he was in court for the case.

.