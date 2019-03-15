Stop Arresting Marijuana Smokers And Find Killers Of Fennec Okyere – Kwaw Kese To Police

Remembering his late manager, Kwaw Kese has asked the police to stop arresting marijuana ('weed') smokers and concentrate on important matters that deserve attention. He wants the killers of his late manager Fennec Okyere brought to book five years after his killing at his Spintex road residence.

In an interview on Neat FM on Wednesday, Kwaw Kese wondered why the police still arrest people who indulge in either the smoking or cultivation of marijuana in the 21st century, when there are several murderers out there walking freely.

“Ghana Police is not reliable. The other time I was on my way to an interview I saw the police behind me…I stopped and they said they wanted to search for weed in my car…meanwhile, my manager Fennec Okyere has been murdered mysteriously and the police are not even serious about investigating his case and finding the killers,” he lamented.

The 'Yakubu' rapper added that “it is so painful that we refuse to pay attention to relevant issues but rather concentrate on needless things. Head of institutions who are supposed to concentrate on more important things are rather doing the opposite.”

Kwaw Kese asked the police to cease these unnecessary acts and focus their attention on “conducting investigations when matters arise. That's what is important.”

The rapper, who has still not recovered from the ghastly murder of his late manager, also took to social media to remember him.

He posted the late Fennec Okyere's picture with this caption: “You'll never be forgotten #rip Fennec #itsbeen5years”.

