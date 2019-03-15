Modern Ghana logo

49 minutes ago | Gospel News

Joyce Blessing To Sign Up Jayana

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
One of Ghana’s finest Gospel artist Joyce Blessing who has penetrated the market with her biggest gospel song (repent) set to sign a new artist called Jayana to her management team (Dave Joy Production).

Speaking in an interview, she said; “I felt a strong desire to do this last year but I couldn’t, till I met Jayana, see how Samini brought out Stonebwoy and Kinaata also Stonebwoy brought out Kelvin Boy, I have not seen any Ghanaian Gospel artist do this so I felt I should do it because of how far God has brought me and also help people rise up too.

Jayana is a great artist and very soon Ghana will hear of her”, she said.

Jayana who is a product of stars of the future and the daughter of the late Bishop Dr Annor Yeboah Founder and Presiding Bishop of Christian Praise International Center (CPIC) is set to release her debut single soon and which will feature Joyce Blessing.

Gospel News
