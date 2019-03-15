Modern Ghana logo

Moesha Celebrates Her grandmother [Photos]

By OdarteyGH
Moesha Babiinoti Bodoung, known in showbiz as Moesha celebrated her 28th Birthday some few days ago.

The socialite decided to celebrate the special day in her hometown, Billaw in the Upper West Region.

Moesha donated stationery and other items to her primary school and also paid a visited her grandmother in her village to put smiles on the old lady’s face.

The socialite uploaded one photos on her Instagram account to acknowledge her grandmother.

She captioned the photo;

“Is there anything more powerful than a grandmothers love for her grandchildren? It’s just pure love, nothing but pure love.”

