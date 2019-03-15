Shatta Wale to Headline WatsUp TV 67th Legon Hall Week Artiste Night Concert

Ghana’s dancehall legend, Shatta Wale , has being confirmed the headline act for the biggest campus hall week concert in Ghana dubbed the Mega WatsUp TV Legon Hall Week Artiste Night slated for March 16th 2019.

The concert also known as the Artiste Night which would be the second edition organised by WatsUp TV in Partnership with the Legon Hall of the University of Ghana is to mark the 67th anniversary of the hall and climax its weeklong activities.

With last year performances from Nigeria’s Mayourkun, Kidi, Epixode etc, performances for this year’s concert will be from resident students and other top musicians hosted at the forecourt of the Legon Hall at the University of Ghana from 6PM.

Key among other artists to join Shatta Wale on stage are: Sista Afia, S3fa, Kwamz & Flava,Dope Nation ,Rudebwoy Ranking, Freda Rhymez, Danny Beatz, Lil Shaker, Article Wan, Lord Paper,Dahlin Gage, Kobla Jnr , Adepa

A1 Raceway will also entertained with Go Kart activities from 9am till the start of the concert at 6PM.

The event which is also the official Artiste night with WatsUp TV is supported by SHOB Group, itel Mobile , Endowed Entertainment, Aftown ,369 Live & Mega Campus Concert.