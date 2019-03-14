I'm Too Young To Be MUSIGA President— Samini

Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known by his stage name Samini, is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste from Wa, Ghana.

His genre of music is a melodious mixture of highlife, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop. He terms his brand of music as the "African dancehall".

The reggae and dancehall artiste, recently stated in an interview that he is too young to become the next President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM about the showbiz industry in Ghana, Samini said the stage needs him more presently than the office of MUSIGA.

“I think I’m too young for that. In Obour’s case, I think he had done what he needed to do on stage and he was ready to give up the stage for office, I think the stage needs me more than the office at the moment, ” he started.

MUSIGA is an association set up to see to the welfare of Ghanaian musicians.

Samini has released seven studio albums, all of which enjoyed high commercial success.

He is currently promoting his “Untamed” album.

The album was number 8 on the Top 10 at the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart days after it premiered.