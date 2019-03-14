Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | Celebrity

I Can't Stay Two Weeks Without Sex— Stephanie Benson

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
I Can't Stay Two Weeks Without Sex— Stephanie Benson

UK based Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson said she cannot stay two weeks without sex.

She sat in as host for the show Late Nite Celebrity Show on e.TV Ghana's, to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8.

“I can never switch it off. As for me, two weeks and I am dying,” she said this in response to her guest Paulina Oduro's assertion that she has been celibate for the last 10 years.

Auntie Paulina as she is affectionately called also added, “it will take that special person to tickle that fantasy. I have switched myself off. I haven't found that person yet."

She agreed however that as a woman there are times your feminine hormones kick in and you have the urge to have sex but personally, she is on a mission that is far more important than sex.

Watch interview below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Majid Michel Is In Perfect Health — Pascal Amanfo
First Ever Startz Celebration Uncensored To Honour Fella Makafui, Moesha, Funny Face
Ara B Accused Pope Skinny Of Being A 'Rapist'
I Wish To Be The Next Chairman For GHAMRO - KK Fosu
TOP STORIES

US Ready To Help Ghana Solve Vigilantism Menace - US Ambass...

2 hours ago

Police Disperse Student Protesters With Warning Shots At UEW

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line