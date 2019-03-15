We2 Band Wins Maiden Edition Of Kronkron Big Band Reality Show

We2 band emerged winners of the maiden edition of Atinka TV's big band reality show, Kronkron.

Kronkron which brought together bands to contest in a live worship competition was designed to bring together the very best bands together to network, share ideas and worship God in a conducive environment.

24 bands were selected after a rigorous three-week audition process involving 51 bands drawn across the country.

The bands were presented with themes which they deciphered and performed to their best ability.

After eleven weeks of spectacular performances from the selected 24 bands, Joyful Singers (JS), Favel Music band (FM), Heavenly Flames (HF), Adam Nana, Divine Voices (DV) Nkwa, the Faith Voices (FV), We2 Praise (We2), Catholic Adehyeman (ADM) and 4G Crew (4G) qualified for the finals.

The We2 band, which emerged winner of Atinka TV's Big band reality show, took home a set of musical instruments plus a GHS10,000 cash prize.

The ADM band and 4G crew who placed second and third took home cash prizes of GHS10,000 and GHS5,000 respectively.

The fourth to seventh-placed bands received GHS2,000 cedis cash prize each. Eighth and ninth-placed bands received cash prizes of GHS1000 each.

Other awards presented were the Most Promising Band which went to We2 band, the Best Drummer Bernard Mensah of Adam Nana band, Best Bassist Sylvanus Teiman of We2 Praise, Best lead Guitarist Samuel Tawiah of 4G crew, Best Pianist Elvis Awuku Chartey of Fm band, Best backing vocal ADM and Best vocalist Emmanuel Paul Nimfah-Wilkinson of ADM band.

SP Kofi Sarpong, Hannah Marfo, Ernest Opoku, Apostle Oko Hackman, Francis Agyei, Prof. Kofi Abraham, and Abena Serwaa Ophelia trilled audience to good music and performances.