Fuse ODG Drops New Nation Album

Fuse ODG released his new album titled 'New Africa Nation' on March 8 to coincide with Ghana's 62nd Independence Day celebrations. The album was released on Off Da Ground Records and distributed by ADA.

Over the last half decade, Nana Richard Abiona (Fuse ODG) has shifted the direction of British pop music when he first burst onto the scene in 2013.

He was a trailblazer working in a genre that didn't have a title. As his own name suggested, his music was a fusion, drawing on the sounds of rap, grime, bashment and house that he'd grown up on in Mitcham, South London, and the Afrobeat and hghlife he would hear when his parents took him back to their Ghanaian homeland.

In Ghana, Fuse linked up with production mastermind Killbeatz, and together the duo found a way to join the dots between Fuse's influences. With the song 'Azonto, they broke into the mainstream. Through 2013 and 2014, 'Azonto' was followed by a run of back-to-back top 10 singles like 'Antenna', 'Dangerous Love', 'T.I.N.A' and 'Million Pound Girl'.

His chart success laid down the foundations for the rise of the Afrobeats sound worldwide, a style that has dominated popular culture since and inspired everyone from Beyoncé to Kanye West.

Titling the new project 'New African Nation', Fuse determined to make something that could draw together the infectious groove of his previous work with the conscious messages of previous black leaders.

The album is expected to take his career to the next level.

