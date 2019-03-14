Nana Addo And Wife Rebecca Nominated For Women’s Choice Awards Africa

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Organisers of Women's Choice Awards Africa (WCAA) have released nominations for this year's award ceremony, which is to take place later this year.

A number of prominent African personalities have all gotten nominations, including Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo have both got nominations in head of state personality of the year and woman personality of the year categories respectively.

Other nominees for the award include former President Jerry John Rawlings and wife Nana Konadu, Oprah Winfrey, the late Kofi Annan, Dr. Joyce Aryee and a host of others.

In the creative arts categories are top actors such as Genevieve Nnaji, Yvonne Nelson, Adjetey Anang, Yvonne Okoro, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Lupita Nyongo and a lot of others.

The rest are Davido, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Shatta Wale and more.

The Women's Choice Awards Africa is an initiative produced by Global Ovations Limited, producers of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Accra.

“At the Women's Choice Awards Africa, we translate the collective voice of women into a highly objective and consistent methodology,” organisers said in a press statement to NEWS-ONE, signed by Gideon Rajj , executive producer at Global Ovations.

“The Women's Choice Award allows women to choose with confidence, knowing that other women and men across Africa would highly recommend it to their family and friends. With the women of Africa at heart and Africa's future in mind, Global Ovations Limited has decided to come up with this award in a special collaboration with The Oprah Winfrey Network to honour women and men who passionately advocate the empowerment of girls and women and others who get inspired from the works and services provided to empower women in their decision making to be a catalyst for creative solutions that fosters ongoing success in life, career and in business,” Mr. Rajj added.

The award is an important opportunity to honour men and women whose voices influence a woman's choice. As a result, The WCAA board vetted numerous applications that came from the public. The WCAA board has carefully selected outstanding men and women in different categories.

—Daily Guide