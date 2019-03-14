'I Nearly Killed Medikal' - Showboy Confesses

Rising Ghanaian musician Showboy has revealed that he plotted an accident to have rapper Medikal killed.

According to a post on social media, he revealed to have resorted to ‘juju’ to have his plans about Medikal executed, but he later had a change of mind. Showboy claimed that another musician, Criss Waddle, begged him to have mercy on Medikal, leading to his change of heart.

He revealed that he was behind an accident Medikal had some time ago in which he escaped unhurt. Showboy added that with Medikal’s escape, he had intentions to cast more spells on him which were going to be “more evil”, but Criss Waddle dissuaded him.

He also added that he was fortified spiritually and slept at the cemetery after undergoing some rituals.

