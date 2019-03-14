Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
44 minutes ago | Hot Issues

'I Nearly Killed Medikal' - Showboy Confesses

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
'I Nearly Killed Medikal' - Showboy Confesses

Rising Ghanaian musician Showboy has revealed that he plotted an accident to have rapper Medikal killed.

According to a post on social media, he revealed to have resorted to ‘juju’ to have his plans about Medikal executed, but he later had a change of mind. Showboy claimed that another musician, Criss Waddle, begged him to have mercy on Medikal, leading to his change of heart.

He revealed that he was behind an accident Medikal had some time ago in which he escaped unhurt. Showboy added that with Medikal’s escape, he had intentions to cast more spells on him which were going to be “more evil”, but Criss Waddle dissuaded him.

He also added that he was fortified spiritually and slept at the cemetery after undergoing some rituals.

View post below;

3142019114546_i41p266ffa_showboy_snap.jpeg

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Hot Issues
Powered By Modern Ghana
Cecilia Marfo Slept With Her Driver Before Assaulting Me —Brother Sammy
Yaa Pono Should Be Arrested--Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
Stonebwoy Saddened By Ghana's 'Empty' Independence
South African Singer Shares Footage Of Being Assaulted By Partner
TOP STORIES

Cedi Depreciation: Mahama Calls For A Senchi Type Stakeholde...

3 hours ago

I Don’t Think Mahama Painted Ghana Black To Diplomats - Span...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line