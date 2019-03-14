Kelvyn Boy And I Are The Hottest Couple In Town - Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has finally revealed that she is in love with Kelvyn Boy in a latest Instagram post.

There have been wild rumours that the two singers are in an amorous relationship but they have both denied such allegation.

Although Kelvyn boy admitted kissing Sista Afia once. However, in a latest post shared on Sista Afia’s wall suggests the two are dating.

The ‘jeje’ hitmaker shared a photo of herself with Kelvyn boy in a cosy ‘position’ and she captioned it :

“Apparently, we are the hottest couple in town @kelvynboymusic_ . #Check out “Conner Conner”

Her caption on the loved up photo has sparked up speculations that the two artists are indeed dating.

Sista Afia in an interview admitted that Kelvyn was hot but he is not her type of man as she debunked rumours that they were dating.

Well, it seems Sista Afia’s caption has validated the widespread rumour that the two singers are in an amorous relationship.

Watch video below: