Pastor Aaron Releases Debut Song 'God Will Bless Someone'

Canada-based Ghanaian gospel Musician, Pastor Aaron Nii Boye Nartey has released his maiden single track titled ‘God Will Bless Someone’

Under the production of BRM Music, Pastor Aaron’s ‘God Will Bless Someone’, is a gospel song beautifully crooned in reggae vein.

The song, and was engineered by Druboye in Canada, actually has elements that seek to encourage people not to give up in life no matter the circumstance.

In an exclusive interview with Hotfmonlinegh.com, Pastor Aaron said the demand for the song released some few days ago has given him the confidence of achieving delectable laurels with it.

He further stated that ”I believe the Lord is leading me to reach out the world with the gospel through my music so am not surprised there is a huge demand for the song”.

Hails from the Greater Accra Region, Pastor Aaron started his musical journey from 2017. Apart from being a musician, Pastor Aaron is a Mechanical engineer Technician.

His Christian life started from the Community 4 AG church at Tema and currently worshipping with the CrossPointe Fellowship under the leadership of my Father and the General overseer Apostle Dr. Elhadj Diallo in Canada.

Kindly enjoy the song in the audio below!



Source:HotfmOnlinegh.com