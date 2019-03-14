Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Celebrity

Ara B Accused Pope Skinny Of Being A 'Rapist'

By 360Hypegh.com
The former hypes man of Shatta Wale, Ara B in an interview with Da Don on the 'U Sey Weytin' show on the airwaves of Hitzfm, has accused the Asuoden music boss Pope Skinny of being a rapist.

"Pope Skinny is a rapist, he sleeps with ladies without protection. Far from what the Canadian girl said about Pope Skinny raping her, I have a Lady here in Ghana who can attest to what am saying, Because he raped the lady too".

The lady is called NAS, if Pope Skinny thinks am lying let me come out and challenge me.

The lady told me this in secret after Pope Skinny drugged and had his way with her.

The Dancehall Prince known by many as Ara B is currently promoting a new single titled "Uber" which he featured Ras Kuku.

