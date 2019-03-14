Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago

By Modern Ghana
SBL, Medikal Collaborate To Preach Hope In 'I know' Track

Rising duo, Akwesi Adjei Amponsah and Cyril Amponsah, popularly known as SBL (Same Blood Line) have released a track titled ‘I know’.

The song which features Ghanaian pop icon, Samuel Frimpong Adu, known in showbiz as Medikal, seeks to inspire young people struggling to make a living to be determined in their pursuit.

Many youngsters think it is only a white-collar job that can get them on the path of success. The song disputes that perception whilst admonishing that many successful people have to traverse thorny paths before their huge accomplishments.

The Song ‘’I Know” tells a story of a young man who is struggling to make it on the streets of Accra.

With all looking gloomy and his future bleak, he holds his head up high to show determination and resilience that despite his current fate, he will make it one day.

The moral lesson of the song, never cut corners to get to the top. Work hard and get to the top of the ladder of life.

SBL sees this song as their social responsibility and contribution to give hope to the many of the youth on the street who fighting to surmount the many daily challenges they face.

—Myjoyonline

